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Switchbacks FC to host MLS Sporting KC for U.S. Open Cup

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Published 9:37 PM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday, April 14 in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup, the nation’s longest-running soccer tournament where teams from every level compete for the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Switchbacks advanced after beating an amateur team, Azteca FC, from Denver and now get another shot at an MLS opponent. The club has yet to defeat a Major League Soccer team in Open Cup play, with previous losses to the Colorado Rapids and the New York Red Bulls in 2025.

Despite those results, the opportunity remains special for the club and its supporters. “It’s really just a great opportunity for us to showcase U.S. soccer,” former player and current head scout Zach Zandi said. “Anytime one of those teams comes here, our fans get to see another level.”

The Switchbacks hope Tuesday’s match delivers both a breakthrough result and a lively night at Weidner Field. The match begins at 6 p.m. The winner will go to the round of 16.

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