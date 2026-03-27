Skip to Content
Sports

UCCS Baseball falls in first game of the series against New Mexico Highlands 15-11

By
Published 10:56 PM

UC Colorado Springs fell to New Mexico Highlands 15-11 in game one of their weekend series. It snapped a 16-game unbeaten streak for the Mountain Lions.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dylan Foreman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.