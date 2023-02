After winning a state title last year in 4A, Lewis-Palmer's run came to end after a 53-48 loss to Longmont. Pueblo South, Air Academy and Mesa Ridge all move on.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday night, tickets were punched to Denver in the 5A boy's state tournament.

