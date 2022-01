COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- The Liberty Lancers hosted the Woodland Park Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Sertich Ice Center. The Lancers started off hot leading the Panthers 6-3, in the second period Woodland Park's Brennen Morgan send the puck pass Lancers' goalie, Logan Gabrielson.

The Lancers will however, respond outscoring the Panthers and taking the win 11-5.