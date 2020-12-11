Colorado Springs’ ‘Tiny Tornado’ faces bouts inside the ring and out

Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tecia 'Tiny Tornado' Torres has been living in Colorado Springs for three years now, but this weekend she'll be representing the City of Champions in UFC 256.

An explosive 115 Strawweight, Tecia Torres will face newcomer Sam Hughes at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"I do expect my hand to be raised, I'm not sure how it's going to be done but however the fight goes, I'm going to be faster, stronger," said Torres.

For the Puerto Rican fighter, life is a battlefield.

"I've had struggles. Growing up in terms of my home life with, you know, abuse and drug use within my family, not necessarily for me, but just seeing that in front of me, I was able to, you know, get through all that."

She's been able to overcome several struggles as she leaves it all in the octagon, which ultimately gives her the confidence she needs to win.

"I'm just ready to go in there and show everybody what I've been able to accomplish in the last six months. "

But outside of the octagon, she's constantly battling mentally, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult.

"I've had ups and downs with my depression and stuff, so I haven't always been that confident I still am currently working on my confidence as a person," Torres said.

Yet, in her constant battle with herself, she looks to uplift others.

"Yeah, for those out there that are dealing with depression or mental health issues, or the stigma of mental health, I just want you guys to know that you're not alone and that you are normal," said Torres.