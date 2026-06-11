Restaurant Roundup: Food market slammed for cockroaches, Peyton restaurant honors veterans & food safety

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs food market failed its recent health inspection after live cockroaches were found inside the facility.

Low scores:

Hacienda Market and Taqueria on South Circle Drive received a failing score during a routine health inspection after inspectors identified 11 violations.

According to the inspection report, neither handwashing sink in the kitchen was stocked with soap. An employee was observed preparing food while wearing contaminated gloves, and a meat saw was described as "visibly soiled." Inspectors also found several food items being stored at unsafe temperatures.

The most serious violation involved live cockroaches discovered inside the restaurant.

Hacienda Market & Taqueria passed its re-inspection.

The restaurant's manager told us the refrigerators were adjusted to maintain proper food-safe temperatures.

"I got my pest control to come out — we're going to do it twice per week. And we just did a deep clean," the manager added.

Now to our high scores:

Garden Cafe on Space Center Drive near Palmer Park and Powers Boulevard, Firehouse Subs on Austin Bluffs Parkway, and The Edge Bar & Grill in Peyton.

Among the top performers, The Edge Bar & Grill stood out not only for its inspection score but also for its strong community presence.

"That's what I love about it," Owner Natalie Gifford said.

Gifford says the restaurant has become a gathering place for veterans and first responders. Local artists have even painted murals throughout the restaurant to honor them!

"They sit around and tell stories. It can get emotional at times, but it's therapeutic for them," she said.

From its carefully designed interior to its commitment to cleanliness and food quality, Gifford says operating a successful restaurant is all about working hard with good intentions.

She also believes our public reporting on restaurant inspections helps encourage businesses to exceed minimum requirements.

"It's holding everyone to a required standard. And not a minimal standard, because businesses should be going above and beyond that standard, and it'll show," Gifford explained.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.