Colo. Springs restaurant temporarily shutdown for mice, cockroaches, to-go containers in mop sink

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In this week’s Restaurant Roundup, we checked out one restaurant that had cracks under the exit doors and was temporarily shut down for mice and cockroaches. On the opposite end, you’ll dig how an authentic 50s diner stays clean after all these years!

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant off E Pikes Peak Avenue was slammed with 25 violations, including evidence of mice and cockroaches, to-go containers stored in the mop sink, green chili and pork over a week old, and chicken stored at an unsafe temperature. Employees were also caught washing their hands without soap.

We stopped by, but no sign of life, so we took a peek out back, where the inspector noted exit doors had openings. Sure enough, the doors weren’t flush with the building, and a strip of painters' tape was placed on one.

We called, but no answer, and the voicemail was full. The restaurant does not appear to have an email address listed online, either.

We’ll keep calling.

Meanwhile, La Patrona on N Academy Boulevard was hit with 11 violations, including moldy hot dogs, food at the wrong temperature, and food not properly dated.

BBQ & Hotpot Story at Powers and Carefree also got around a dozen violations for moldy and improperly dated food, as well as fruit flies spotted around uncovered food at the self-service buffet, and no sanitizer in the dish machine.

At least we have a perfect score to tell you about: Jet’s Pizza on Stetson Hills Boulevard.

There were a few other high scores, too:

Wing It Plus in the Chapel Hills Mall and Santana's on N Academy Boulevard.

We visited Rosie's Diner in Monument, which also made the high score list.

Manager Mimi Reilly told us retro is their motto, and good old-fashioned hospitality is the standard.

“It’s not just take your order and leave,” Mimi explained. “We like to know about your day, we like to make small talk and make you feel special.”

So, how do they keep a place that was actually built in the 50’s clean?

“Between me, the other managers, and the owner, we’re very… particular,” Mimi laughed.

Of course, a diner is only as good as its burger – and they passed the test with flying colors!

La Patrona and BBQ & Hotpot Story were still awaiting their re-inspections at the time this article was written.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO 13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.