LGBTQ+ Pueblo bar owner says he believes all should feel welcome in his bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.

" I think all places should be more inclusive," said Avery.

Avery told KRDO many people a part of the LGBTQ+ community travel all the way from Pueblo to Club Q because Pueblo has nothing like it.

He said this mass shooting is going to make a long-lasting impact on people within the LGBTQ+ community.

"I feel it's going to make people afraid because, I mean, we always have to worry anyway as it is. But when things like this happen, it just puts us more in a lockdown down mode and you're watching over your shoulder and watching over your back a little bit more than maybe you were comfortable with prior to that," said Avery.

In honor of the lives lost, 5 candles lie on Avery's bar counter.

Avery said this hit close to home not only because he's a part of the LGBTQ+ community but because he and some of his friends thought about going to Club Q that same night.

"It was very devastating. I was just thankful that I wasn't there and we had talked about going over there after we left Fritz's that night, however, we went home," said Avery.

As a bar owner, he said he's on high alert.

"I would definitely pay more attention making sure that everybody is safe and just keeping, you know, alert of what's happening and who's coming through the doors to us," said Avery.