Israel ‘probably’ killed elusive Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Netanyahu says

Jerusalem (CNN) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has “probably” killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’ elusive de facto leader in Gaza.

⁠“We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists,” said Netanyahu at a press conference on Wednesday evening. “We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and most likely Mohammad Sinwar.”

Israel targeted Sinwar in a massive set of strikes on the European hospital in Khan Younis last week. The attack killed 28 Palestinians and wounded more than 50 others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said after the strike.

If Sinwar’s death is confirmed, it would be the latest in a string of assassinations that have dealt a serious blow to the group’s top brass but are yet to break its grip on power.

Sinwar is the brother of former leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military in southern Gaza in October.

CNN has reached out to Hamas for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

