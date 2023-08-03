At least 14 wounded in stabbing rampage and car ramming near Seoul

By Gawon Bae and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

(CNN) — At least 14 people were injured on Thursday after a man drove his car into pedestrians then went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam city, just south of Seoul.

Nine people were stabbed at the site, while five others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway before the knife attack, Gyeonggi Province government member Lee Ki-in said in a Facebook statement.

Of the 14 injured, 12 are seriously injured and two people suffered minor injuries, according to Gyeonggi-do Fire Services.

The police arrested the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed on this incident, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Just days ago one person was killed and others injured in another stabbing attack in Seoul. Such incidents are rare in South Korea however, where violent crime is low.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.