Skip to Content
CNN - World

At least 14 wounded in stabbing rampage and car ramming near Seoul

<i>Yonhap News Agency via Reuters</i><br/>Policemen examine a scene where at least 14 people were injured in Seongnam
Yonhap News Agency via Reuters
Policemen examine a scene where at least 14 people were injured in Seongnam
By
today at 7:56 AM
Published 7:44 PM

By Gawon Bae and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

(CNN) — At least 14 people were injured on Thursday after a man drove his car into pedestrians then went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam city, just south of Seoul.

Nine people were stabbed at the site, while five others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway before the knife attack, Gyeonggi Province government member Lee Ki-in said in a Facebook statement.

Of the 14 injured, 12 are seriously injured and two people suffered minor injuries, according to Gyeonggi-do Fire Services.

The police arrested the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed on this incident, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Just days ago one person was killed and others injured in another stabbing attack in Seoul. Such incidents are rare in South Korea however, where violent crime is low.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content