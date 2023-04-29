Skip to Content
CNN - World
By
Published 11:43 PM

Convicted terrorist pardoned in Hungary on eve of Pope’s visit

By Balint Bardi, Antonia Mortensen, Eleanor Pickston and Heather Chen, CNN

A far-right activist convicted of terrorism was among several prisoners pardoned in Hungary before the Pope’s official visit to the country this week, it has emerged.

György Budaházy, convicted of terrorism in March, left prison on Friday night on horseback, authorities said.

He was one of a number of prisoners pardoned by Hungarian President Katalin Novák before the Pope’s arrival.

“The week of the papal visit is a special occasion for the head of state to exercise her power of pardon,” Novák’s office said in a statement.

“Among others, the President of the Republic also pardoned those convicted in what was known as the Hunnia trial, for whom she decided to suspend their prison terms,” the statement added.

On Saturday, Pope Francis began a three-day visit to Hungary — his second to the country.

Thousands gathered in and around the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in central Budapest on Saturday morning where Francis met with refugees, many of them from Ukraine, and appealed to the importance of charity and heard testimonies from refugees.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content