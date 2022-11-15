More than 100 Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

By Julia Kesaieva, Vasco Cotovio, Tim Lister and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Russia has launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a 10-point plan including the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia fired “around 100 missiles” at cities across the country, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian air force command.

The strikes targeted power infrastructure in several regions of the country, leaving the supply of electricity in a critical condition, according to senior Ukrainian officials.

At least a dozen cities and districts were targeted, according to a CNN analysis of the missile strikes. The wave of strikes appears to be the largest since October 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to destroy electricity, water and gas infrastructure across Ukraine.

In a video message posted to Telegram on Tuesday evening local time, Zelensky said that 85 missile strikes had been launched so far, and warned there may be more to come.

“We can see what the enemy wants, they will not succeed,” he said. “We may yet have 20 more strikes, please look after yourselves, stay in shelter for some time.”

In the capital, Kyiv, the city military administration said that one person had been killed. Two explosions had been heard, it added, instructing residents to remain in shelters. It said four missiles had been shot down.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko then said there had been a third strike. “Another hit in Pechersk district of Kyiv city. A high-rise building,” Klitschko said.

Power supplies were disrupted to several Ukrainian regions as a result of the missile strikes.

State power supplier Ukrenergo said the Russians were “trying to turn off the lights in the country again.”

“The attack is still ongoing, we cannot yet estimate the full extent of the damage, there are strikes on our infrastructure in all regions of the country, but the most difficult situation is in the northern and central regions,” it added.

In his video message, Zelensky said that authorities are working to restore power. “We will withstand,” he said.

In addition the country “is currently experiencing a major internet disruption,” according to Netblocks, which tracks cybersecurity and connectivity around the world, with connectivity at 67% of previous levels.

Zelensky addresses G20

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky set out a proposal for ending the Russian invasion, according to a transcript shared by the Embassy of Ukraine in Indonesia on Tuesday.

The president’s peace plan has 10 steps including a path to nuclear safety, food security, a Special Tribunal for Russian war crimes, and a final peace treaty with Russia, according to the speech transcript.

He urged G20 leaders to use all of their power to “make Russia abandon nuclear threats” and implement a price cap on energy imported from Moscow.

Zelensky also called on Russia to stop bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

“Let Russia prove by its rejection of terror that it is really interested in the restoration of peace,” he said.

Moscow has been isolated at this year’s G20 summit as multiple Western leaders vowed not to have any contact with its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in attendance on behalf of the Kremlin.

CNN’s Masrur Jamaluddin and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.