Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban during trip

By Delia Gallagher, Jessie Gretener and Hannah Ryan, CNN

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to be more “open” and “considered” during an open-air mass in Budapest after meeting the country’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday.

Orban, a self-styled defender of Christian values, has rolled back civil liberties, ranging from migrant and LGBTQ+ rights to media freedom, and worked to erode judicial and academic independence in Hungary.

The Pope’s remarks appeared to criticize some of these policies, stressing the need for tolerance.

“This is what I wish for you: that the cross be your bridge between the past and the future. Religious sentiment has been the lifeblood of this nation, so attached to its roots. Yet the cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be well-rooted, it also raises and extends its arms towards everyone,” Francis said during his address while presiding over the closing Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress.

“My wish is that you be like that: grounded and open, rooted and considerate,” he added.

Francis made the brief stop in Hungary before a four day trip to Slovakia.

When he landed in Hungary’s capital Budapest early Sunday, Francis said he was glad papal trips had “restarted” and that he would bring “the word and greetings to many people.”

This is the Pope’s 34th international trip and the first since he had a surgery for colon diverticulitis in July.

Journalist Bárdi Bálint in Budapest contributed reporting