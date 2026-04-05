More than a dozen injured after vehicle hits parade-goers during Louisiana celebration



KATC

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Fifteen people were injured, some seriously, after a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians during the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival parade in rural Louisiana on Saturday, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, and the preliminary investigation determined the incident “does not appear to be an intentional act,” said Rebecca Melancon, the public information officer for the sheriff.

The driver, identified as a 57-year-old man from Jeanerette, showed signs of impairment, the state police said in a statement. The sheriff’s department called the state police to assist in responding to the incident around 2:30 p.m., the statement said.

The driver was booked into the Iberia Parish jail for driving while impaired, first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation and open container, the state police said.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office extended “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families, and the entire Laos community,” according to a statement. CNN has reached out to the Louisiana State Police for updates on the conditions of the victims and more information about the driver.

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival said it is “profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds.” The festival — which started Friday evening in Broussard and New Iberia, Louisiana — said it is still waiting for additional information from authorities.

The parade is part of a three-day Laotian New Year celebration in the neighborhood of Lanxang Village near New Iberia and near the Buddhist temple grounds of Wat Thammarattanaram, the Associated Press reported.

“All security resources have been redirected to the scene, and we currently do not have security personnel available due to the circumstances,” the statement said. Saturday evening’s festival music programs have been canceled, but vendors will remain open until 9 p.m.

The festival features Southeast Asian food, live music and a parade and attracts thousands each year, according to the AP.

Depending on whether security resources are restored for Sunday, the festival will continue but only involve religious services and vendors, the statement said.

“We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time,” festival organizers said.

Eli Anderson, a festival attendee and witness to the incident, told CNN affiliate KATC he was a few feet away from getting hit by the vehicle. “In that moment, my brain just stopped. I just thought, ‘Is this actually happening?’” said Anderson.

Anderson said he and other festival attendees were walking in the parade, listening to music and enjoying themselves when he noticed a man “get into his car, starts revving his engine, and inch closer to the parade.

“I just simply thought he was coming to join the parade because the car was kind of nice and it was loud. He inches closer and closer, revs his engine again and plows through everybody,” he continues.

“There were people in the golf cart, the guy hit the golf cart and they flew off. Not sure exactly what happened to them, but I know they’re in the hospital right now,” he told KATC.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said on X he and his wife are “praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene.”

The state’s Attorney General Liz Murrill also released a statement, saying she is “praying for all those injured and impacted by this terrible tragedy and will be following up with responding law enforcement agencies to offer support.”

The-CNN-Wire

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