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UPenn must comply with federal subpoena seeking list of Jewish community members, judge rules

<i>Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People make their way through the University of Pennsylvania campus
<i>Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People make their way through the University of Pennsylvania campus
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Published 2:04 PM

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the University of Pennsylvania to comply with a subpoena from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking a list of members of its Jewish community in what the federal government says is an effort to combat antisemitism on the Ivy League campus.

The university had fought the subpoena, which caused alarm among Jews on campus. Several told CNN the government’s quest for a list of names, phone numbers and mailing addresses of Jewish people felt like an invasion of privacy and evoked haunting historical comparisons.

CNN has reached out to the university for comment. The EEOC declined to comment, referring CNN to the judge’s opinion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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CNN’s Carolyn Sung contributed to this report.

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