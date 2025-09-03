Jobs slump, vaccine mandates, gigantic jackpots: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Jobs slump

For the first time in more than four years, there are fewer open positions than there are job seekers. July’s weak report led President Donald Trump to fire the person in charge of the data, but the latest numbers confirm that those meager totals weren’t an anomaly.

2️⃣ Vaccine mandates

Florida plans to end them, which would make it the first state to remove all vaccine requirements for schoolchildren. All 50 states have had immunization requirements since the early 1980s to protect against diseases including measles, polio and tetanus.

3️⃣ ‘Hypercarnivore’

Tens of millions of years ago, a creature resembling a giant crocodile ate whatever it could catch, including some dinosaurs. Scientists recently discovered a skeleton near the southern tip of South America and learned more about the predator.

4️⃣ A party to remember

Only a few people came to a Mexican teen’s quinceañera — a milestone 15th birthday celebration. But after her father posted online about all the leftover food, thousands showed up in the pouring rain for an unforgettable all-night bash.

5️⃣ Gigantic jackpots

How did Powerball prizes (tonight’s is $1.4 billion) get so huge? Organizers have discovered the key to getting people to buy tickets, and they’re doing whatever they can to make that happen.

Watch this

🤼‍♂️ Get a grip! Wrestlers across the Balkans cover themselves in olive oil from head to toe and compete in a test of strength and skill. The slippery tradition dates back to the Ottoman Empire.

Top headlines

Epstein survivor’s message to Trump: ‘This is no hoax’

At least 15 people killed as funicular railway popular with tourists derails in Lisbon

If Trump loses his tariff lawsuit, America may have to pay businesses an incredible refund

Check this out

🏖️ ‘Ethereal glow’: Bioluminescent algae are bathing a beach in Melbourne, Australia, adding a brilliant blue to the water and sand. The bloom appears as a bright pinkish-orange cloud during the day, but nighttime brings a spectacular transformation.

Quiz time

📺 Which new spinoff from “The Office” chronicles the fledgling world of local news?

A. “The Station”

B. “The Newsroom”

C. “The Paper”

D. “The Fourth Estate”

🧠 Quiz answer: C. “The Paper,” which debuts Thursday on Peacock, sets its sights on a dwindling industry.

