Driver pleads guilty to DUI after killing bride in wedding night crash

(CNN) — The South Carolina driver who killed a bride and seriously injured the groom as they departed their wedding reception pleaded guilty in court on Monday and is expected to be sentenced shortly.

Just as her trial was set to begin, Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily harm, and one count of reckless homicide for crashing her car into the golf-cart style vehicle the newlyweds were riding in.

Aric Hutchinson and his wife of just five hours, Samantha Miller, 34, were hit by Komoroski’s vehicle in April 2023 as they left their celebration in the cart, which was decorated with cans and a “just married” sign.

Miller was killed and Hutchinson received multiple injuries. Two others from the wedding party riding in the cart were also injured in the crash.

“Are you pleading guilty because you’re guilty?” the judge asked Komoroski after a statement of facts was read.

“Yes your honor,” Komoroski told the court.

The judge heard from several people affected by the crash, including Miller’s parents and sister.

Komoroski could be seen wiping away tears, and crying as her victims spoke.

