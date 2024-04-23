Former officer accused of killing his ex-wife and girlfriend is also a suspect in the abduction of a 1-year-old boy

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A former school resource officer in Washington state accused of killing his ex-wife and girlfriend is also a suspect in the abduction of a young boy, officials say.

Elias Huizar is “possibly headed to Mexico,” the Washington State Patrol said in an Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Roman Huizar. The alert doesn’t specify any relationship between Huizar and the boy, who is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Huizar is believed to be traveling in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla and is “suspected of murdering his ex-wife and girlfriend,” the Amber Alert said. The car has Washington plates CBZ4745, the alert said.

The investigation began when police in West Richland, Washington, responded to a shooting at Wiley Elementary School on Monday at 3:23 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead outside the school and no one else was hurt, police said in a Facebook post.

Later Monday, police identified Huizar as a suspect in the shooting and said a second homicide victim, who police said was a known associate of the suspect, was found inside his home while officers were carrying out a search warrant.

Police haven’t identified either of the victims, but Huizar’s ex-wife is listed as a paraeducator at the elementary school, according to the staff directory.

“Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes,” police said in an updated Facebook post.

Jail records show Huizar was charged with second-degree rape in February. He was released on a $200,000 bond, according to the Tri-City Herald. CNN has reached out to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more details.

At the time of the arrest, the city of Yakima said in a statement Huizar had been an employee there until February 2022, but didn’t say why he left.

Facebook posts from the Yakima Police Department show Huizar joined the department in December 2014 and began serving as a school resource officer in 2018.

