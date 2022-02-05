1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech’s main campus, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech’s campus in downtown Blacksburg, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge weren’t immediately available, and no arrest was announced.

Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they said.

Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. The severity of the patients’ injuries wasn’t known, police said.

One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, university President Tim Sands said in an online post.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured,” Sands wrote.

The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts.

The lounge is less than a mile from a memorial dedicated to 32 people who were killed in an April 2007 shooting massacre at Virginia Tech. The business is also about a half-mile walk away from Norris Hall, the university’s engineering science and mechanics building where much of the 2007 shooting happened.

Multiple enforcement agencies were investigating Friday night’s shooting and following up on leads, Blacksburg police said Saturday.

Emma Lopus, a Virginia Tech senior, told CNN affiliate WSLS she was at her residence a few blocks from the bar when a friend texted her, telling her to lock her doors.

She then saw at least seven police officers with flashlights in her backyard, she said.

“It’s weird to hear about it happening so close to your house. I work right down the street, like, I live here. So it’s hard,” Lopus told WSLS.

Anyone with information about Friday night’s shooting should contact Blacksburg police, they said.

