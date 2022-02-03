San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say

By Josh Campbell, CNN

A man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey was assaulted outside the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday and was later placed in a medically induced coma, police said.

An Oakland, California, resident was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by paramedics after they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting an injured man in the parking lot, Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department told CNN on Wednesday.

At the time of the apparent assault, San Francisco was facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

“Based on (the paramedic’s) initial medical assessment, they rushed that victim to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency medical care,” Meeks said, where he “quickly underwent surgery.”

Meeks said police were not initially made aware of the incident, but were later called by hospital staff who reported that the victim had “injuries consistent with someone who had been physically assaulted.”

Inglewood detectives were dispatched to the hospital but were unable to interview the victim as he had already been placed in a medically induced coma, Meeks said. Police were told by the attending physician that the man suffered from injuries to the face and upper body, said Meeks.

“Detectives are actively treating this as an assault investigation,” Meeks said, and are currently working to obtain and review surveillance footage from near the scene of the assault.

