NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says

By Mark Morales, CNN

One New York Police Officer is dead and another is in critical condition and in surgery after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

A civilian who was believed to be involved in the incident has died, the official said Friday evening.

The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 p.m. at West 135th Street.

Mayor Eric Adam is at Harlem Hospital, where the officers were taken, and is getting briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from his press secretary.

The mayor is expected to hold a press briefing at the hospital, though it’s unclear when it will happen.

Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.