15-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting near a Colorado school that left six teens injured, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a park in Aurora, Colorado, that left six teenagers recovering from gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday.

The teen was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. His identity isn’t being released due to his age, police said.

The shooting happened November 15 at Nome Park, near Aurora Central High School.

The victims were a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male, police said.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said last week that investigators found shell casings from different caliber guns and witnesses said there were multiple suspicious vehicles.

“My understanding is it was a drive-by shooting, as well as there may have been people on foot,” Wilson said.

Two vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Chrysler 300, connected with the shooting have been located, police said Tuesday.

“The 15-year-old male was identified as the driver of the Chrysler 300,” the police statement said.

Police said at least two other people inside of Nome Park were shooting back at the vehicles.

“Detectives are actively working to identify those people, as well as all the others involved,” the release said.

School resource officers responded to shooting

After the gunfire erupted, school resource officers from the nearby high school applied a tourniquet to two victims, one of whom went into surgery, police said last week.

Aurora Central High School had more than 2,000 students as of 2019, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The city of Aurora’s website says Nome Park is 0.8 acres and features a playground and community garden.

One witness who lives near the park told CNN affiliate KCNC he heard dozens of shots.

“It’s sad to see young people just throwing their lives away for nothing,” Henry Martinez said. “I’m sad about that. … Heard like 30-50 shots. It was hard to count with them coming so fast like that, but at least 30.”

