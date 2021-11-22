Here’s what we know about the suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy

By Kay Jones and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee has been identified as the suspect who drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving five people dead and 48 injured, authorities said Monday.

“We are confident he acted alone,” Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a news conference. “There is no evidence this is a terrorist incident.”

Brooks faces five charges of intentional homicide and more charges are possible, Thompson said.

The chief said no motive is known. Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance earlier Sunday and left that scene just prior to driving his SUV through the parade, Thompson said.

Police officers tried to engage Brooks as he approached the parade in his SUV but Brooks drove through barricades.

“When the suspect was driving through and into the crowd, one officer did discharge his firearm and fire shots at the suspect to stop the threat but due to the amount of people, had to stop, stop and fire — not fire any other additional shots,” Thompson said.

Brooks was not injured in the incident.

The five deceased victims range in age from 52 to 81 and include four females and one male, Thompson said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.