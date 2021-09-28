Last 3 suspects among 11 indicted in death of Virginia Commonwealth University student turn themselves in

CNN - National

By Keith Allen and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Three suspects among the 11 indicted in the death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes turned themselves in to police on Monday, according to a news release from Richmond Police.

All have been charged with unlawful hazing of a student, a misdemeanor, according to RPD.

Oakes was found dead at an off-campus residence on February 27 after going to what his family told CNN affiliate WWBT was a party to begin his initiation into the Delta Chi fraternity.

In May, the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Oakes’ cause of death as ethanol toxicity, or alcohol poisoning, according to the police department.

Seven people were taken into custody Friday by the Virginia Commonwealth University Police, RPD said in the news release. Another person arrested Friday by Virginia State Police in Prince William County was released on bond, police said.

All of those eight were charged with misdemeanor unlawful hazing, while three were also charged with misdemeanor buying or giving alcohol to a minor, Richmond police said.

Most of the eleven suspects were initially scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but that hearing has been continued or postponed until October 4, Richmond City Circuit Court records show.

“When we got the first call that people were being arrested, I cried,” Oakes’ cousin Courtney White told CNN affiliate WWBT on Friday.

“It was like that first glimmer of hope in seven months,” White added.

Virginia Commonwealth University suspended the Delta Chi chapter following Oakes’ death, and in June, the school announced the fraternity was permanently banned.

VCU also launched a review of all campus Greek life, and in August announced that Greek organizations would not be allowed to bring on new members during the 2021-22 school year.

Alcohol is also banned at all official student organization functions involving undergraduate students, the school announced last month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.