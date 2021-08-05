Miami-Dade leaders announce a series of meetings for policy changes after the Surfside collapse

CNN - National

By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Local and federal officials will convene a series of meetings, dubbed “Sunshine” meetings, to discuss possible changes following the Surfside condo building collapse, Miami-Dade officials announced Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said a group of local, state, and federally elected leaders will pursue specific policy and legislative discussions related to the Surfside collapse.

According to a news release from Miami-Dade county, the first meeting will be held Monday, August 30.

Part of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, while many of the residents were sleeping. After more than a month of searching the rubble, authorities announced 98 people died from the collapse.

Engineers and investigators have been combing through the scene as well, hoping to learn what caused the collapse and if other buildings in the area are at risk.

“In the days and weeks following the collapse, federal, state, and local leaders worked hand in hand to respond to this tragedy and to move the search and rescue and recovery efforts forward,” Levine Cava said. “As we now move ahead with the task of seeking answers and developing policy remedies, it’s just as critical for us to once again coordinate our efforts to ensure a comprehensive, whole-of-government response.”

“This partnership is necessary but is also key for our community to heal from this terrible tragedy,” Diaz said. “We will never forget the Champlain Towers South victims and their families; and I hope that through this collaboration we will be able to find comprehensive solutions, so this type of catastrophe never happens again.”

In the wake of the tragedy, investigators have fanned out to other buildings in the area to inspect their safety.

Before it fell, the tower had been inspected multiple times, but not with a focus on structural integrity.

Now, state and local officials and real estate experts around Florida are questioning whether periodic, structural inspections of buildings should become mandatory statewide, and what role government inspectors should play.

