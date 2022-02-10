Russia and Belarus hold joint military exercises as diplomatic talks ramp back up

By Nathan Hodge, Tara John and Anna Chernova, CNN

Russia and Belarus began 10 days of joint military drills Thursday amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis over fears that the Kremlin is planning an incursion into Ukrainian territory.

The military drills, called “Allied Resolve-2022,” began in Belarus and will end February 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday in a statement.

“The purpose of the exercise is to work out the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression while conducting a defensive operation, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State,” the statement said.

Moscow’s deployment into Belarus is believed to be its biggest there since the Cold War, with “an expected 30,000 combat troops, Spetsnaz special operation forces, fighter jets including SU-35, Iskander dual-capable missiles and S-400 air defense systems,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last Thursday.

The United States has also expressed concerns about the buildup of Russian troops in Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning to attack Ukraine, despite Moscow’s massive troop buildup in the region. The Kremlin is believed to have assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine’s borders that Russia would need for a full-scale invasion, according to two US officials familiar with Washington’s latest intelligence estimates.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the drills have scaled up as both Russia and Belarus face “unprecedented threats” from NATO.

“[The drills] are held regularly,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “Yes, the scale may be larger than before, but the situation is much more tense now.”

Pressed further on the purpose and political meaning of these exercises, Peskov said both countries feel a growing threat from NATO.

“Yes, we can say so,” Peskov said. “Both Russia and Belarus are facing unprecedented threats, the nature and concentration of which, unfortunately, are now much higher and much more dangerous than before.”

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to attend the drills, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, arrived in Belarus ahead of the joint exercises, Russian state news agency TASS reported Wednesday.

“During the exercise, measures will be taken to strengthen the protection of the state border to prevent the penetration of armed groups of militants, block the channels for the delivery of weapons and ammunition, search, block, destroy illegal armed formations and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a mock enemy,” the Russian Ministry of Defense statement said.

The drills are taking place around Belarus, including “Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brest, Osipovichsky training grounds,” while the “airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi are also involved,” it wrote.

Satellite images, taken Saturday, by US-based technology company Maxar showed camps being established close to the Belarusian border with Ukraine, hundreds of miles from where the exercises are taking place.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs ministry protested on Thursday about what it said was the blockage of parts of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov amid Russian naval drills scheduled to take place between February 14 and 19.

Russia denied the claim that its warships were blocking commercial shipping routes. Asked to comment, Peskov said Thursday: “All military maneuvers and movements of Russian ships in the water area of the Black Sea are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations of maritime law.”

More diplomacy

The exercises begin the same day diplomatic talks to ease the crisis are expected to take place. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview Thursday that a further round of talks between the countries in the so-called Normandy Format would be a “good sign.”

The Normandy Format is a four-way conversation between representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France that has been trying to broker peace in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Talk has turned to the Minsk Agreement, which was hammered out during talks in 2015 but never fully implemented, as a possible way out of the current crisis.

Advisers from all four countries are due to meet Thursday in Berlin to discuss tensions around Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson met NATO’s Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday, where the UK Prime Minister “set out his plan to bolster UK military commitments to NATO” by sending warships to Eastern Europe and increase the number of British fighter jets stationed in southeast Europe, “to provide reassurance and support to allies in the region,” according to Downing Street.

“Today I have agreed with the Secretary General a package of support to strengthen further our collective security, sending troops, planes and ships to defend NATO from north to south,” Johnson said during a press conference.

Johnson is due to travel to Poland the same day to meet President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Downing Street said Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met in Moscow with her counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who gave a gloomy assessment of their talks.

Lavrov called it a “a dialogue of the deaf,” saying at a joint press conference Russia was considering withdrawing non-essential diplomatic personnel from Ukraine.

“We are listening but we can’t hear each other,” he added. “Our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared ground.”

Truss in turn urged Russia to take a diplomatic route to avoid war over Ukraine.”There is no doubt that the stationing of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border is directly put in place to threaten Ukraine,” she said, noting that Russian authorities have also attempted to undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine through cyberattacks and other activities.

“No one is undermining Russia’s security. That is simply not true,” Truss added. “And it is perfectly proper for sovereign nations such as Ukraine to defend themselves and to seek defensive alliances.”

