Tree crushes car in Atlanta, woman rescued taken to the hospital

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A woman was rescued from her car Sunday morning in Atlanta after it was crushed by a falling tree.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted a video of the incident, showing the damage.

Authorities say a large oak tree, and power lines, fell on the car on Donald Lee Hollowell at Eugenia Street.

Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Unit responded and were able to successfully rescue a woman who was trapped in the car. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

While we don’t know what caused the tree to collapse, Tropical Depression Claudette dropped heavy rain on the city last night, along with strong winds across the area.

