Woman arrested after pulling gun on Maury County school bus

COLUMBIA, Tennessee (WSMV) — A female upset about a bus being late pulled a gun on a Maury County bus on Tuesday afternoon, school officials said on Thursday.

Maury County Public Schools bus No. 50 was making a scheduled stop around 4 p.m. Tuesday. While at the stop, two bus drivers – one in training – were met by a female upset about the bus being late. The drivers tried to explain why the bus was late, and the woman got upset and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun.

The drivers left the scene and immediately contacted the bus garage. The transportation department contacted the Maury County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.

Nine students and two drivers were on the bus at the time. No one was injured.

Deputies were able to identify the woman involved and make an arrest.

“Maury County Public Schools continue to work with the Sheriff’s Department and families to ensure all students are safe,” the school system said in a release about the incident.

