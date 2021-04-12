3 officers shot during Georgia chase; 1 suspect dead, 1 arrested

National-World

CARROLL COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Three officers were shot in Carroll County early Monday morning in a deadly pursuit that crossed several city lines.

“This morning we had a very horrific incident that happened here in Carroll County,” Carroll County police chief Terry Langley said during a press conference. “During the course of that chase, gunshots were fired by the suspects, firing first on the State Patrol, later on other officers.”

The incident started as a high-speed chase on I-20 in Bremen and continued south into Carrollton before heading north on Highway 61, where it ended near Villa Rica.

Georgia State Patrol was attempting to conduct a traffic stop after clocking a car going 111 miles per hour. The driver fled the scene. The pursuing officer initiated a PIT maneuver, which was successful, but police said the driver was able to regain control of his car and continued to flee. A person in the passenger seat opened fire with a rifle, striking and disabling a police unit. Carroll County police deputy Jay Repetto was shot in the arm. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

The police chase continued into Villa Rica where police said the passenger leaned out of the window and fired rounds into Sergeant Rob Holloway’s vehicle. Holloway, who has been with the department since 2008, lost control of his patrol car and hit a utility pole moments after being shot. He was flown to an Atlanta area hospital where he underwent surgery.

The chase continued down a side road when one of suspects fired more rounds at the officers, striking officer Chase Gordy twice. He was taken to Grady Hospital. Police said Gordy had just joined the unit in September 2020.

Law enforcement shot one of the suspects to death on Whitworth Road. The other suspect was arrested following a negotiation and taken to the Carroll County Jail.

“We want to send our prayers out to all the families involved, to those officers that were shot and for their speedy recovery and that the doctors will do what they need to do to make sure they get the attention they need,” Langley said. “We’re thankful today that it could have been a lot worse, and we’re thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers.”

All of the officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

