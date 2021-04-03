Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after truck crashes into tree

National-World

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 2:25 p.m. on April 1 on Haines Road, east of Roods Lake in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township.

A 40-year-old Lapeer man was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup truck east on Haines Road when he went off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver overcorrected when attempting to navigate back onto the travel portion of the road, causing the vehicle to rotate as it traveled across both lanes of Haines Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was sideways when it departed the north side of the road and hit a tree, which intruded into the truck’s occupant area several feet.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to McLaren in Lapeer where he remains hospitalized in stable condition. The passenger, 37-year-old Rick Trott, of North Branch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reconstruction and toxicology results are pending to determine if speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org or 810-656-1015.

