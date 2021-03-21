Chiefs: 8,000 vaccinated at two-day event Arrowhead Stadium

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Over 8,000 individuals were vaccinated Friday and Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The mega-vaccination event, termed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, is the largest so far in Missouri.

On Friday, about 3,600 Missourians received coronavirus shots.

The Chiefs tweeted Saturday that the number had risen to 8,000 by the time the event ended on Saturday.

