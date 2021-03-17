Woman gives her husband a second chance at life by donating her kidney

National-World

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Asia and Nigel Taylor’s love story started back when they were just teenagers in high school.

“From there we’ve been literally inseparable everyday together ever since,” said Asia Taylor.

But soon after they got married–they had to face their first bump in the road.

“I had a small tumor on my brain and I’m a chronic asthmatic, so I was dealing with a lot of health problems,” said Asia.

And through it all, Asia says Nigel was there by her side providing moral support.

“Always encouraging me to go, do better Aim higher,” she said.

And years later, it was Asia’s turn to do the same for Nigel.

Nigel has had diabetes since he was 13 years old, but it became an issue about 10 years ago.

“It started wearing on his heart first, and he needed to get stents and then from there it was the kidneys,” she said.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure. and doctors said he would need a kidney.

“It was a shock, but we knew we had to get proactive,” she said

After the diagnosis, they were both focused on getting Nigel healthy and on dialysis.

This was also a motivation for Asia, who suffered from high blood pressure and was also on the cusp of getting diabetes.

Asia lost almost 200 pounds and had weight loss surgery.

“After that, we started inquiring with the doctor, well, is it possible for me to give him a kidney?” she said.

Turns out, she was a very good candidate.

“I feel like god made me for a reason and I’m made for my husband. So, giving him a kidney is a small price to pay to keep him here with our family and our kids,” she said.

The kidney transplant has not been scheduled, but the family has launched a GoFundMe to pay for transportation and expenses.

