Actors putting twist on Shakespeare play in outdoor, urban setting

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A group of actors is putting a twist on a Shakespearean classic as they prepare for Hamlet Under the Bridge.

“This unused space kind of like a dead area in Saginaw and I consider one of the more beautiful real arts areas of Saginaw that doesn’t get used a lot,” said Director Colorgio Rosas.

Rosas and Nathan Hanley are putting the space to use, transforming the underside of the Court Street bridge and bringing a show called “Saginaw’s Hamlet” to the community.

“Hamlet follows Hamlet who is the son of king Hamlet who dies prior to the events of the play and through the course of the play realizes that his uncle murdered his father,” said Nathan Hanley, assistant director and actor.

Hanley plays the role of Hamlet and because of the pandemic, it’s been a year since he’s performed in front of an audience.

“So, I’m really excited to do this,” he said.

The show giving a fresh look and feminine twist on a centuries old play and focusing on diversity.

“We have some amazing talented people of color, people who have been on the oppressed side of this industry,” Rosas said.

But they need money to make this show possible, which is why they created a GoFundMe page

“We aren’t necessarily backed by a theatre we’re having to come up with things like props,” Rosas said.

The show will be free and is set to take place from May 26 through the 29. Guests will be required to wear masks and actors will be tested two weeks prior.

“I think it’s going to be a really fun show a very diverse show a very outreaching show that is truly Saginaw’s Hamlet,” Rosas said.

