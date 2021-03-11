Parent suspended after using racial slur at game involving Springfield Middle School

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Springfield Middle School parent was suspended after yelling those slurs the coach and using them on Facebook.

Latoya Groves said her son is being discriminated against that the baseball coach at this middle school doesn’t let him play because he is black. It is worth noting here, that the baseball coach is also black.

Groves was suspended from two games following the use of racist language at the games and on Facebook – both directed at the coach. In a Facebook live video recorded at a game said, “he doesn’t relate to black people because he thinks he’s white.”

“I’m not racist. I’m not prejudiced he’s prejudiced,” Groves said. “That’s why the names that he got called against him because he’s a prejudiced man. He is prejudiced against his own color.

In a statement given to News4, a Robertson County Schools spokesperson says the complaints about playing time based on skin color, and found no evidence supporting the claim. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 they are also investigating the inappropriate comments they say appear to be slanderous in nature.

The coach and his wife declined an interview.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.