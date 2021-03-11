‘He is trying to kill me’: 911 call records woman begging for help in fatal stabbing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 51-year-old Kenosha man is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old mother of four to death. Court documents show a 911 call captured the killing.

Ranon Brownlee is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It happened Monday night, March 8. Police responded to a residence near 73rd Street and 16th Avenue around 5:31 p.m. in response to a 911 call.

According to a criminal complaint, the 911 call recorded the victim — later identified by officials as 26-year-old Charneise Brown — telling the dispatch operator, “He is trying to kill me. Help me! He is about to kill me. His name is Ranon. He stabbed me… He’s got a gun. Help. Help.”

Investigators said screaming could be heard on the 911 call and a scuffle and “stabbing sounds” could be heard.

The victim repeated to the 911 dispatcher, “Help. He is killing me. He is killing me. Help me. Please.”

In the background, officials say a male’s voice was heard. Detectives who listened to the call noted they heard more stabbing sounds and then what sounded like a shotgun going off.

The victim did not speak again on the call, officials say.

Police arrived to the home within minutes of the call, and located Ranon Brownlee with his arms raised; his hands, clothes, and shoes were covered in blood.

Charneise Brown was found by a stairwell losing consciousness. Lifesaving measures were performed but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Brown was stabbed multiple times and shot in the left shoulder with a shotgun.

According to the criminal complaint, Brownlee admitted to stabbing the victim at least seven times using two knives. He admitted to stabbing and shooting her while she was on the phone with 911.

Investigators say Brownlee changed his statement, indicating he acted in self-defense. However, the evidence gathered is inconsistent with his story.

Text messages revealed Brownlee sent the victim the following texts:

“your balloon release party is coming”

“you played me all weekend”

“have fun tonight like it’s your last”

“you already cheated the crime is done just remember your saying”

“the state can have my kids there better off”

“I don’t care what happened to me”

“Life is over for me”

“I’m done can’t take it no more”

Officials say Brownlee admitted to sending the texts but denied they were death threats.

Thursday, March 11, Brownlee’s bond was set at $1 million. He’s due in court for a pretrial on March 19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.