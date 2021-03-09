Zoo staff devastated by loss of 2 giraffes who died in a fire

National-World

Two giraffes died in a fire at a zoo in Virginia on Monday, according to the zoo and the local fire department.

Roer’s Zoofari said in a Facebook post that staff were “devastated” by the loss of their “beloved giraffe” named Waffles and his new companion that had not yet been named.

“Waffles was a favorite with our visitors and our team. We are heartbroken,” owner Vanessa Roer said in a statement on the zoo website. “We are so grateful that no person or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost. And we deeply appreciate the firefighters who came so quickly to help extinguish the fire.”

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post that the two giraffes were found deceased after the fire at the zoo on Hunter Mill Road in Vienna was brought under control. No other animals were injured, the department said.

The Zoofari owner received a call around 5:30 p.m. that the barn was on fire, according to the post from the zoo. The zoo website said the fire occurred after the zoo had closed for the day.

Zoo staff and the veterinarian arrived on scene to help rescue and care for 20 other animals.

“Grief counselors are being made available for staff, who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family,” the zoo said on Facebook.

Roer Zoofari will be closed until Friday, according to their website.