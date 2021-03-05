Man leaves home in a pigsty, with human feces and urine on walls, floors and ceilings

National-World

EUTAWVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — A South Carolina man staying as a house guest was arrested after leaving damages upwards of $30,000 and smearing human feces and urine on the walls of an Eutawville home.

Kristion Keller, 21, was charged with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000, with bond set at $25,000 on Thursday.

According to the incident report, Keller and his wife, who was friends with the homeowner’s boyfriend, had planned to stay for a short time before continuing their travels.

However, Orangeburg County deputies said that things soon turned ugly, while they stayed at the home for a few weeks after their expected departure date.

After constant arguments for weeks, the Kellers hung sheets of plastic to divide the house between the two pairs.

The homeowner was forced to file an eviction to remove them, and that’s when they left the home finally, but not without leaving it in a complete pigsty.

She told deputies that when she arrived back to her home, every room was damaged. There were holes in the walls, water on the floors, and urine and human feces was spread on the floors, walls and ceilings.

On top of that, the vanity and drawers were in the shower and bathtub sitting in water, kitchen appliances were damaged in the kitchen and the wires to her air conditioning unit was torn from the wall.

The beds were also soiled with “different liquids.”

