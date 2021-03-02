Light display re-opens to benefit fire victims

National-World

PALMERTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Lights are still shining brightly at a holiday display in Carbon County, but it’s not to celebrate a special day.

Todd Merkel is in charge of the wiring and lighting of the Stoney Ridge Lights display along Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton.

He says the lights would normally be down by now, but because of the snowstorms, he was unable to finish taking them down.

After a fire displaced five families in the area, Todd decided to re-open the Stoney Ridge display and collect money and non-perishable items for the affected families.

“We wanted to show our support for the families who lost their homes in the last week. And this is just such a treat to be able to come out and do both of those at the same time,” said Clare Papay of Palmerton.

Todd says the community response in Carbon County has been more than he could possibly imagine.

The lights will be on Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

