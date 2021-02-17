Elementary PE teacher keeps students active at home

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Students at one mountain school are jumping for joy — and for a healthy heart.

Coach Thomas Callahan is using a jump rope to show his students how they can exercise in small spaces.

Since students in the Asheville City Schools system are still learning remotely, Callahan wants to make sure his students at Jones Elementary are staying active at home.

Even though they aren’t in the gym, the students are still participating in the Kids Heart Challenge.

“This year, focusing on the aspects of stay healthy, being kind to others, eating healthy, just the aspects of the Kids Heart Challenge without so much of getting donations. But also remotely learning how to jump rope,” Callahan said.

Callahan also encouraged his kids to drink plenty of water and eat their vegetables.

