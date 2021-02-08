Jackson police investigate spate of weekend shootings

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police are investigating several weekend shootings, four of which were fatal.

Trishawn Ferguson died Friday after he was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle at Lincoln Garden Apartments on Sunset Drive, police said.

Also Friday, an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were shot as they sat in the back of a vehicle on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road, police said.

The toddler’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, but the 8-year-old underwent surgery and, at last check, was under sedation at a hospital.

In another shooting on Friday, a man was shot in the leg on Northside Drive. Police said the shootings are unrelated.

A man, whose name has not been released, was found dead Friday near the train tracks on Mill Street and Mitchell Avenue, police said.

On Sunday, two men were killed in a shootout at the Jasco gas station of Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Christopher Lee, 28, and Justin Partee, 33, were killed in the shooting that police said was caught on surveillance video.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.