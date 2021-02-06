One killed, several injured in suburban Chicago hotel shooting

National-World

One person was killed and several others injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a suburban Chicago hotel, according to police.

Officers responded to the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, Illinois, at 2:35 a.m. following reports of shots fired on the fifth floor, the Bloomingdale Police Department said.

When officers arrived they saw several people running from the hotel.

Officers searched the hotel and found multiple apparent gunshot victims. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, police said.

One gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police didn’t provide details on the condition of other victims.

The Bloomingdale Police Department and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigation Team are investigating.