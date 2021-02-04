Nashville restaurant customers pin down armed robber after owner gets stabbed

National-World

Nashville (WSMV) — A convicted robber has been arrested after he stabbed both the owners of a Donelson restaurant during a robbery attempt on Tuesday night.

The suspect, Keenan Ty Cook, 30, walked into the La Hacienda Restaurant on Bell Road during prime dinner hours around 7 p.m. Tuesday, ordered a taco and when the register is opened, demands all the money.

A Mexican restaurant owner was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed by Keenan Ty Cook trying to rob the Donelson business.

Rodrigo Torres, the son of the owners, said his mother was at the cash register.

“She gave him the money, but she thought it was a gun,” said Torres. “When he tried put whatever it was out, she tried to grab him. It turned out to be a knife. That’s when she got several cuts on her arms.”

Torres explained that his dad came out from the back and went after Cook.

“My dad comes out. He doesn’t see my mom out front. He thinks the guy did something to my mom,” said Torres. “He tries to chase him down, do something about it. That’s when the guy struck back, got him in the side and he had a few lacerations down the middle of this stomach.”

The robbery attempt occurred with during dinner time with several patrons inside the restaurant.

“We had a busy restaurant. He did this in front of everybody,” said Torres.

About 10 customers caught up with Cook, pinning him to the ground.

“We had a lot of people come out. That’s why they managed to catch the guy so quickly,” said Torres.

Torres said his mother and father are going to be OK. He said they are so grateful for those who stepped up to help.

“Thank you very much. My family greatly appreciates it. Come on back. We’ll welcome you with open arms and a margarita,” said Torres.

Police said Cook has a history of robbery arrests.

He was arrested in October 2017 after the robberies at an Exxon market on Murfreesboro Pike, a Delta Express on East Thompson Lane and a Circle K market on Nolensville Pike and two robberies at a Twice Daily market.

He has been charged with especially aggravated robbery in connection with last night’s incident. Bond has been set at $150,000.

