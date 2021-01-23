Thieves steal trailer with yurt covers for school’s expansion project

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — Thieves stole a trailer with items intended for an expansion of an alternative school in Salem.

Kaleidoscope Community School is now out thousands of dollars in materials.

The school is building an outdoor micro school for children. They had purchased three large yurts to house the program, and completed one of those yurts.

The covers for the other two were in a contractor’s truck, which was stolen overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Those yurt covers cost more than $20,000.

“We were just shocked. I mean the children have designed this school, they redesigned our logo, they came up with the name for the school, they’ve done designs on what they want their school to look like, and to have to tell them that we’re delayed, it’s heartbreaking,” said owner Ashley Acers.

Acers said the covers were in large purple bags that would be hard to miss, in case they were dumped somewhere.

Anyone with information can contact Salem police and reference case #SMP21-1466, or contact Kaleidoscope Community School.

The school has started an online fundraising campaign in hopes of replacing the yurt covers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.