Celebrities and newsmakers are paying tribute to broadcasting legend Larry King

Larry King built an iconic career interviewing celebrities and newsmakers and many of them paid tribute to the broadcasting legend following his death.

CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour posted a remembrance of King, who hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 25 years. Amanpour called King “a giant of broadcasting” whose “name is synonymous with CNN.”

Radio and TV host Ryan Seacrest, who interviews celebrities daily as co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” called King “a dear friend and mentor,” who was “an American treasure.”

Director, actor and comedian Kevin Smith posted a photo of himself with King and said being interviewed by him was an “honor.”

Rapper and actor 50 Cent also posted a photo of himself with King, who he called a “legend.”

“Full Court Press” host Greta Van Susteren noted King’s ability to “interview ANYONE,” from politicians to movie stars to everyday people making headlines.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Brooklyn-born King conducted interviews “that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.”

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who occasionally filled in for King as a guest host, called him “a legendary radio and tv pioneer.”

Craig Ferguson, former host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” said King “taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.”

Jesse Ventura, a former Minnesota governor and political commentator, said he was interviewed by King “multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk.”