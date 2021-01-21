Former Packers GM Ted Thompson has passed away

National-World

GREEN BAY, WI (WDJT) — Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 21. He was 68 years old.

Thompson led the Packers from 2005 to 2017, one of his first decisions as general manager was to pick quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft. Thompson built the Packers team that won the Super Bowl after the 2010 season.

Thompson announced he was battling an autonomic disorder or nervous system disorder after he left the team following the 2017 season.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur reacted to the news from Lambeau Field. Rest in peace, Ted.

