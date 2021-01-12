Christmas Day rape suspect arrested

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber confirmed that officers arrested Todd Overstreet this morning.

Overstreet, 50, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Country Club Village on Christmas Day while she was away. He allegedly staked out at her home, waiting to terrorize her. MPD said when the woman returned, he raped her.

The arrest occurred at Cody Road and Fifth Street.

Barber said he did not know how the suspect ended up so far away from where police were looking for him earlier Tuesday. He said it looks like Overstreet may have breached a police perimeter Monday night and that there might have been a false sighting near Mobile Christian School, in another part of the city.

“He is known to steal cars, and we recovered a stolen truck on Knollwood yesterday,” he said.

Mobile Christian School was placed on lockdown for a time as MPD searched a nearby neighborhood.

