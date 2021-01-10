Missing woman found dead after leaving home to go on a walk

National-World

Tetonia, Idaho (East Idaho News) — At 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8th, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a call requesting assistance in locating a 42-year-old female Tetonia resident. The reporting party advised that the missing female had left her residence to go for a walk and had not returned. The reporting party was concerned for her safety.

Search efforts began in the area where the missing person was last seen. The Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue team was called out to assist in the search. An Air Idaho Rescue helicopter flight team also assisted in the search.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., TCISAR team members located the missing female, deceased in the North Leigh Creek area.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Teton County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the deceased is currently being withheld pending family notification.

