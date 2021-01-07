Judge orders prison for city clerk who embezzled and gambled city cash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A woman who embezzled more than $400,000 from Creola and Prichard – and gambled part of it at casinos – will spend a year in prison, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer imposed the sentence on Kim Wright Green. He also ordered her to be on supervised release for three years after her sentence and undergo treatment for a gambling addiction.

Green, 50, of Loxley, pleaded guilty a year ago to a pair of embezzlement charges and filing a false federal income tax return. She admitted that she embezzled $241,581 from January 2013 to February 2017 when she was Creola city clerk. She admitted that she fraudulently manipulated the payroll system in order to produce higher paychecks.

Green also admitted that she transferred funds from the city’s general fund into other employees’ Christmas Club accounts and then again into her own account. In addition, she used city funds to pay her personal phone bill, using the accounting system to disguise the payments.

The second offense involves conduct from Green’s tenure as Prichard city clerk from May 2017 to August 2019. The plea document states that her criminal conduct cost the city $158,449.

Green admitted that she created duplicate deposit slips and substituted cash with checks from other accounts. She diverted city funds, such as revenue from the general fund and municipal court system, into multiple personal accounts without authorization, according to the plea agreement.

Green gambled city cash at casinos, according to the document.

In addition to the two embezzlement charges, Green also pleaded guilty to filing a false federal income tax return for 2015. She admitted that she listed her gross income as $57,341, failing to report an additional $56,000 that she had embezzled.

In addition to the prison time, the judge ordered Green to pay back $444,202.

Green faces similar charges in state court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.