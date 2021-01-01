Omaha police: 1-year-old boy bitten in the face by family dog

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV ) — A 1-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after being bitten by the family dog.

Omaha police were called around 4 p.m. to the 3000 block of North 102nd Street.

for one second. He said the dog let go on its own and did not appear aggressive afterward.

The 1-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital where medical staff observed bruising and lacerations to the area surrounding his right eye. Both eyes were swollen. The boy’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police say the dog was surrendered to Nebraska Humane Society.

