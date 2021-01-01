Louisville area mailman gets special sendoff from neighborhood ahead of retirement

National-World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY ) — A Louisville area mailman is headed into retirement, but before that happened the residents of one of the neighborhoods on his route decided to give him a special surprise.

Vince Wilson drove his last route Thursday for the U.S. Postal Service.

Top Hill Road in Louisville was part of his daily route, and while his job was to deliver the mail, residents said he brought three decades of smiles and memories.

To celebrate his retirement, those living in the area gave him a special send-off.

Neighbors said they’re grateful for Wilson and the hard work he put in over the years.

Wilson said the sendoff — filled with balloons, selfies and gifts — was a touching surprise from the people he said showed their appreciation day in and day out.

“I’m going to miss all the people. These people showed me love the whole time I’ve been here,” he said. “Everybody over here showed me love the whole time I’ve been here.”

Wilson said he’ll miss the people the most once he settles into retirement.

As for advice to his successor, Wilson said whoever it is should try to not make mistakes or take their job too seriously.

